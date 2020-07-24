1/1
Ilse M. Johnson-Lynn
Ilse M. Johnson-Lynn

Scottsdale - Ilse M. Johnson-Lynn, 86, of Scottsdale, AZ passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020.

Ilse was born in Breslau, Germany on January 26, 1934 to parents Paul and Emma Peschke whom are both deceased.

While still in Germany, Ilse obtained a B.A. degree in Business Administration and Accounting. She fled Germany during the war and became a U.S. citizen in 1963, residing in Scottsdale since 1979.

Ilse spent approximately 30 loyal years working as a bookkeeper and also in retail sales for family owned Gilbert Ortega Native American Jewelry and Arts.

Ilse will be remembered by all who knew her, all whom cared and loved her as highly respected, strong, smart, highly independent, kind and generous.

She will be greatly missed.






Published in The Arizona Republic from Jul. 24 to Jul. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Messinger Mortuaries
7601 E. Indian School Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
480-945-9521
