Ines Mitchell
Scottsdale - Ines "Ike" Mitchell of Scottsdale passed away peacefully on March 23,2020 at the age of 94 at The Gardens of Scottsdale. Ines was a beloved wife of the late Donald Cheyne Mitchell with whom she shared 33 years of marriage. She was born in Coleman, WI. After receiving a dental hygiene degree from Marquette University in Milwaukee, she moved here to Arizona to begin her life-long career. She will be lovingly remembered by her brother, Curtis Jay Krause and Delbert Krause, step-daughter-in-law Barbara McKay, four step-grandchildren and wonderful neighbors. Arrangements are entrusted to Messinger Indian School Mortuary with Inurnment at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 25 to Mar. 29, 2020