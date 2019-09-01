|
|
Inez A. Smith
Phoenix - Inez A. Smith, age 99 passed away Tuesday, August 27, 2019 in Glendale, AZ. Inez was born in Childress County, TX and later moved to Arizona. She is a loving wife and mother and will be dearly missed by her family and friends. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00am on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at A.L. Moore-Grimshaw Mortuary 710 W Bethany Home Rd Phx, AZ with a viewing beginning at 9:00am. Interment will be held at Greenwood Memory Lawn Cemetery 2300 W. Van Buren St Phx, AZ. Arrangements entrusted to A.L. Moore Grimshaw Mortuary www.ALMoore-Grimshaw.com
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 1, 2019