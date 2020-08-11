Inge Hostetler



Glendale - Heaven has welcomed a very special angel. Inge Hostetler passed away peacefully on August 3, 2020. Inge was born on September 18,1928 in Karlsruhe, Germany. Her parents were Friedrich and Rosa Ludwig. She met her husband Willie Thomas Bixler in Germany when he served in the Army. They had two daughters, Shirley and Cindy before he passed away in 1961. In 1966 she lived in North Carolina and married Ronald Lee Hostetler. He was in the Air Force and got transferred to Phoenix, where they have lived ever since. In 1972 Inge and Ronald had another daughter named Heidi. They were married for 48 years until he passed away in 2014. Inge was the sweetest, kindest and most thoughtful person and always made everyone feel welcome in her home. Her neighbor, Kandi, from 1970 still talks about how she was like a second mother to her and would share her German recipes. Everyone commented on her beautiful blue eyes. She loved to cook and made the most delicious German food and baking was her specialty. When you walked into her house you could smell the delicious aroma and knew there would be some wonderful dessert she had baked for you. She always made sure on all of her children and grandchildrens' birthdays to bake them their favorite cake- a Linzertorte. Her grandchildren called her Omi. Family was the most Important thing to Omi and everyone loved her. She always took the time to listen and care for her family. She loved to laugh especially with her one sister, Doris Ursula Gibbs. She has five grandchildren: Misty, Erik, Daniel, Justin and Kaetlyn. She also has four great grandchildren: Kalib, Kaiya, Zaylee and Na'ila. A service will be held for family members only at this time on August 17 at Resthaven Park Cemetery. Her family plans to have a celebration of her life (complete with her favorite German polka music) in the future when we feel we can safely do so. At that time her family will invite all of her friends and friends of her family. Yes, Heaven has welcomed another Angel, but her family is truly thankful to God for all of the years we got to love her down here on earth. Wir alle lieben dich Omi.









