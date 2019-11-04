|
Ioan Grosu
Peoria - Ioan Grosu, 70, of Peoria, AZ, died Thursday, October 31, 2019 at UCSD Medical Center in San Diego, CA. He had been a resident of Arizona since 1990, and worked at Honeywell for 25 years until his retirement in 2015. He served as a staff pastor at several Romanian Pentecostal churches in Arizona for nearly 30 years.
He is survived by his wife: Viorica Grosu; mother: Valeria Gross; three sisters: Felicia Ivan, Gabriela Gross, and Paula Bodale; and two children, Daniel Grosu and Violeta Grosu. He was preceded in death by his father, Constantin Gross; and sisters, Rodica Bardan and Lucia Botea.
Funeral services will be held at Elim Romanian Pentecostal Church, 1748 W Cortez St, Phoenix, AZ 85029 at 7:00 pm on Friday, Nov. 8, and at 10 am on Saturday, Nov. 9. The burial will take place at Resthaven Park Cemetery, 6450 W Northern Ave, Glendale, AZ 85301. Condolences may be left at www.heritagefuneralchapels.com
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2019