1/
Ione Piles
1924 - 2020
Ione Piles

Green Valley - She was our dear Mother, Sister, Aunt, Grandmother of 4, Great Grandmother of 6 and Great Great Grandmother of 1, Ione Louise Piles, 96, who passed away peacefully July 15, 2020 in Green Valley, AZ

Ione was born in Sioux City, Iowa, April 9, 1924, to Bayard T. and Clara Boylan. Lived and raised in Armour, South Dakota, moved to Oceanside CA, married her loving husband Arthur H Piles and moved to AZ where she lived for 73 years.

Ione was always loved for many reasons as she had a smile and determination to make sure everyone was taken care of before herself. Ione loved everyone and was quite the social butterfly, full of life, nurturing had a contagious way of laughter that brought so many closer to her. Ione was immensely proud of her family and leaves behind nothing but loving, beautiful memories; everyone that knew her will miss her deeply.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date where she rests at Resthaven Park East Cemetery next to her beloved husband.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to either Prestige Care Center: 1175 S Abrego Dr, Green Valley, AZ 85614; or Pathways Hospice: 3931 E Paradise Falls Dr #101, Tucson, AZ 85712.






Published in The Arizona Republic on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
