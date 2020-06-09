Ira George Greenwood



Sun City - Ira George Greenwood, age 96, died May 27, 2020. Known to all as George, he had lived in Sun City, Arizona, for the last thirty years. George's life experiences equaled the lives of three men. His family was among the original settlers of Iowa. He grew up on a farm before electricity, telephones, radio and tractors.



He graduated from high school in Des Moines and became a member of a B-24 heavy bomber crew in World War II. He flew 30 missions over Nazi occupied Europe and Germany. His crew also flew bombing missions in North Africa. He was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross, three Air Medals, and 6 Air Corps Bronze Stars.



While in the Air Force he became a jet engine maintenance specialist. After the war he was in the Strategic Air Command (SAC) supporting the B-47 jet bomber. These B-47 bombers with nuclear weapons flew from Davis Monthan AFB in Tucson to Alaska and along the broader of Soviet Russia, as a warning to Russia.



He joined the Goodyear Air Research Company and went to Holloman AFB in Alamogordo, New Mexico, to work on developing the Matador guided missile. That research led to the Cruise Missile used by the Air Force and Navy today.



As a civilian, he directed airmen at Luke AFB in Goodyear, AZ, in maintenance of advanced jet fighter planes during the Vietnam War. As well as, purchased cotton-picking tractors and ran a business of cotton harvesting in the Phoenix west valley.



He married Pauline Wood in 1949 and is survived by stepson John L. Undiano, two step-grandsons, one step-granddaughter their children; and his numerous nieces and nephews living in Iowa.



Services will be held Monday, June 15th, at 10AM at Best Funeral Services. He will be buried in the National Cemetery with military honors.









