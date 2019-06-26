|
Irene C Radder
Tucson - Irene C Radder, 96, of Tucson, AZ, formerly of Buffalo NY and Phoenix AZ passed away on June 10, 2019. Loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, great- great grandmother, aunt and friend to many. She was preceded in death by her husband Orville; grandson, Frank Ryan, Jr., and son, William "Bill" Radder. She is survived by her daughter, Susan (Frank) Ryan of Tucson; son, Robert (Rhonda) Radder of Denton, Texas; brother, Henry Grubka of Buffalo NY; grandchildren, Lynda (Allen) Bourgeois, Christine (Edward) Rodriguez, Jennifer (Vincent) Vidaure, Melissa (David) Beebe, Ami Radder, Robert (Brenda) Radder; great grandchildren, Daniel, Alex, and Brooke Rodriguez, Andrew, Anthony, and Ava Vidaure, William "Liam" Foster, Breeanna Lintow (Enrique Jimenez) and Delanie Lintow, Erik and Victoria Radder; and great- great grandchildren, Enrique, Jr. "AJ", and Zelda.
Irene worked for the The Beatitudes for over 25 years as a cook, waitress and supervisor. She loved to go bowling and did so up into her 80's. Her passion was her Arizona Diamondbacks and last September she got to meet Luis Gonzales and she was so excited. She also loved to go to Red Lobster and she loved her beer. She loved to cook for her family and friends. She was the life of the party. She will be missed by everyone. All her children got to see her before she passed and that made her very happy.
Graveside Service will be held Friday, June 28, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona, 23029 N. Cave Creek Rd., Phoenix, AZ. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation in Irene's name to .
Arrangements entrusted to Desert Sunset Funeral Home 520-297-9007
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 26, 2019