|
|
Irene Catherine Dewar
- - Irene passed away on September 28th at the age of 97. She was born on a farm in Clinton Corners, New York, trained as a nurse at St Vincent's Hospital in New York City and traveled to San Diego to join the Navy during WWII. It was there she met, fell in love with and married, Robert Duncan Dewar.
After the war, the couple moved to Chicago, then Pennsylvania, then Maryland, finally settling in Phoenix, Arizona. In Phoenix, Duncan retired and Irene worked at Good Samaritan Hospital. Their spiritual journey was enriched by their involvement with the Franciscan Renewal Center where they developed a deep understanding of their faith and religious practice. After Duncan's passing in 1994, Irene stayed in Phoenix until 2010 when she moved to Seattle, Washington to live with her daughter, son-in-law, and two granddaughters.
Change was Irene's friend because it meant new people, new things to learn and new adventures to discover. Her ability to travel was curtailed only by physical restrictions. She made up for this through connecting with others from different countries, researching world events on the internet and living vicariously through her children's travels. Her Kindle was overloaded with novels, non-fiction and books on philosophy. These, she regularly shared and discussed with others. She embraced technology using her mobile phone filled with apps to keep tabs on current events and sports news, in particular, the Phoenix Suns and Golden State Warriors. Her children tried to keep up with her succession of questions about everything from the mechanics of a curve ball to the nuances of world politics. Irene's genuine interest in living never wavered throughout her 97 years.
Irene is survived by her sister, six sons, daughter, seven grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and a multitude of nieces, nephews and close friends, all of whom are grateful for the time they spent with this amazing woman.
Recitation of the Rosary will be held Saturday, November 9th at 10:30am followed by Mass at 11:00am BOTH at
Our Lady of the Lake Church
8900 35th Ave NE, Seattle 98115
In lieu of flowers, please send donation in Irene's memory to
Partners in Health
PO Box 996, Frederic, MD 21705
Hoffner Fisher & Harvey
Guestbook at harveyfuneral.com
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 7 to Oct. 13, 2019