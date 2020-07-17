Irene Goodfellow Jacoby
Tempe - Irene Goodfellow Jacoby, 74, of Tempe, Arizona entered into eternal life on June 22, 2020 in Chandler, Arizona. Irene a retired teacher was born November 19, 1945 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania to Simeon and Isabel Hollinger Goodfellow (deceased).
Irene was a graduate of Wesley College in Delaware and Parsons College in Iowa. After college, she moved west to Lancaster, CA to pursue her dream to become a teacher and there she met her husband Clayton Jacoby. They were married in Peace Church on July 6, 1968 in Hamden Township, PA and her passing was 2 weeks shy of their 52nd wedding anniversary. It was in California they became parents to two daughters, Jill and Mary. They moved for Clayton's jobs to Sacramento and Orange, CA before settling in Tempe AZ in 1974.
Irene was an expert young child educator and eventually secured a full time Kindergarten position at Broadmor Elementary School in Tempe where she taught for over 20 years. She mentored many fellow educators and was renowned for her annual Kindergarten Rodeo complete with cowboy hat's, sock horses and lots of "cowboy" cookies. The kindergarten rodeo is still held annually today at Broadmor and in her retirement she continued her commitment to proudly attend every local high school graduation of her former Kindergarten students.
She was an active member in the Tempe United Methodist Church for many years and loved all kinds of animals. Beyond her family she truly loved gardening and was not only a lifetime member of the Arizona Federation of Garden Clubs but was president of the Tempe Garden Club for many years. Everyone who visited her home or was a friend received flowers or clippings to plant and enjoy with much love. Particularly in retirement, she and Clayton loved to travel the United States to visit family and friends often in San Diego, Hawaii, and Greer, AZ by far was their most favorite spot.
Irene is survived by her loving husband, Clayton Jacoby; daughters, Jill Irene Jacoby and Mary Susan Jacoby Myrick and her spouse Michael; sister Harriett Goodfellow Weber; grandchildren, Ryan Myrick, Tanner Myrick, Georgia Myrick and Jamie Jacoby-Carver.
Everyone who encountered Irene was treated with kindness and her loving smile. The earth lost a warm and fun soul who will be deeply missed by her family, nieces and nephews and many teachers and students.
The family is hoping to have a Memorial service in the Fall. If you would like to make a donation in honor of Irene's life, her family kindly asks you to consider:
Tempe Garden Club - who will be preparing a memorial plaque and compile an aggregate donation to be directed to Penny Pines which plants a tree in a forest for $88. Tempe Garden Club 501c, C/O Kim Rosenlof, P.O. Box 11116, Tempe, AZ 85284 https://www.azgardenclubs.com/central-district/tempe-garden-club/Or Alzheimer's Association
- https://act.alz.org/site/Donation2?df_id=32112&32112.donation=form1
