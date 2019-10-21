Services
Irene M. Hernandez

Irene M. Hernandez Obituary
Irene M. Hernandez

Chandler - Irene (Nena) M. Hernandez, 88, of 'Hightown" Chandler, Arizona, passed away October 17, 2019. She was born in Fierro, New Mexico December 14, 1930. Irene is preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Jesus (Chuy); Parents Hilaria & Francisco Martinez and siblings Carlota (still born), Lucita, Eusebio, Alfredo & Julia. Irene is survived by Aunt Agripina Alcala, Sister Jenny Martinez & Brother Rudy Martinez (Amparo) and Sister-in-Law Marta Martinez. Irene is the beloved mother to 4 children, Herman (Alicia), Morris (Naomi), Nori (O'Lynn), Sonya (Debbie) along with 9 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. Visitation will be held Monday, October 28, from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm (Rosary at 7:00 pm) at Resthaven/Carr-Tenney Mortuary & Memorial Gardens, 4310 E. Southern Ave. Phoenix 85042. Funeral Mass will be held Tuesday, October 29, at 10:00 am at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 141 N. Macdonald, Mesa 85201 with burial to follow at Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery, 1562 E.Baseline Rd. Mesa, 85204. Irene's final request was to be surrounded by many flowers. Please feel welcome to send flowers to Resthaven/Carr-Tenney Mortuary.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 21 to Oct. 27, 2019
