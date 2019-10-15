|
Irene May Gravett Williams
Peoria - Irene May Gravett-Williams, 100 years old, passed away on October 10, 2019 in Phoenix, Arizona. She was the wife of Murry M. Williams until his passing in 1990.
Born in her parents' farmhouse in Murray County near Lime Creek, Minnesota, May 24, 1919. Irene was the oldest of four daughters for Sylvester C. Gravett and Matilda J. Blazek. The family moved to Adams County, Iowa where Irene grew up and attended primary and Corning High School, Corning, Iowa with her 3 brothers and four younger sisters. After graduation from high school Irene taught primary school in the one room schoolhouse at Carbon, Iowa, was a master seamstress, cook, baker but spent most of her adult life as a homemaker. Irene married Murry M. Williams in 1941. The couple spent most of their time together living in Creston, Iowa moving to Peoria, Arizona in 1981. The union produced two sons Melvin Dean Williams in 1941 and Jim E. Williams in 1947 resulting in 7 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
The funeral service be announced spring 2020.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019