Heritage Funeral Chapel
6830 W Thunderbird Rd
Peoria, AZ 85381
623-974-3671
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Heritage Funeral Chapel
6830 W Thunderbird Rd
Peoria, AZ 85381
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
St Raphael
Glendale, AZ
Irene O'Neil


1935 - 2020
Irene O'Neil Obituary
Irene O'Neil

Peoria - On February 29, 2020, Heaven got brighter, the earth became dimmer. It is with deep sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of our beautiful mother Irene. Born in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada; raised in Windsor, Ontario, Canada; long time resident of California; current resident of Peoria, Arizona.

Irene was preceded in passing by two adoring husbands Harvey O'Neil and Jerry Wolnoski, parents George and Magda Molnar, brother George (Donna nee O'Neil), and sister Helen Gungle (Eddie), brothers-in-laws Joe Zundl and Joe Drobitch. Left to bask in her adoring love are son Dale (Tammy), daughters Colleen, and Cathleen (Grant); grandchildren Patrick, Phillip, Matthew, Christy, Johnny, Brian, Haley, Hannah, and Liam; GG to Michael, Abigael, Emilie and 3 more this year; sisters Bette Drobitch, Terry Zundl; former daughter-in-law Paula; former son-in-law John, and many family members and friends.

Irene had the most beautiful heart and was loved by so many! Her strength was unbelievable; love never ending; laughter and smile continuous. Irene was so positive and determined, no matter what life threw at her, she threw it back with even more determination. Irene truly enjoyed her years working at Freedom Plaza and assisting the residents. This was her true calling and she found it so rewarding. Mommy, you are our one and only. See you on Dumbo, you pick the color! Ich liebe dich Mutter. Love you the mostest. Miss you forever. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Mayo Clinic Neurology.

Services: Visitation Tuesday, March 10, 2020 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm Heritage Funeral Chapel, Peoria, AZ; Mass Wednesday, March 11, 2020 11:00 am at St Raphael, Glendale AZ; Interment to follow at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery, Avondale, AZ.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2020
