Irene (González) Sanders


1930 - 2019
Sun City - Irene Redondo (González) Sanders passed away July 17, 2019 in her home in Sun City surrounded by her loving family. She was born on October 19, 1930 to José and María Redondo in Marionette, Arizona. She had eight sisters and five brothers. Irene married Ángel González and had six children. They raised their children in Phoenix, Arizona. In her later years, she moved to Indiana and married Ramon Sanders. They were married 18 years until he passed away. Irene moved to Sun City, Arizona in 2009. She enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren, cooking, and watching sports. Irene was a faithful loving servant of our Lord and Savior and had a heart of gold. She is survived by her five siblings, her children Susan Giordano, Sandra González, Angelo González, M. Eliza González, and Norma González-Kittelson (Joe), twelve grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren and two great great-grandchildren.
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 21, 2019
