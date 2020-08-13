Iris Chipman



Scottsdale - Iris Chipman, 94 years young, of Scottsdale, Arizona passed away peacefully of natural causes on August 4, 2020. Iris was preceded by her husband of 46 years, George Chipman.



Iris was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania before eventually settling in Hollywood, California as a young teen with her family. She attended the University of Southern California and was active in the Junior League of Los Angeles. After moving to the Phoenix area in the early 60's, she became a successful interior designer and consultant.



She was an avid bridge player, golfer, and was a passionate gardener. She enjoyed traveling the world, almost as much as being a devoted grandmother to her two grandchildren Christopher 31, and Kyla 25. Iris is survived by her son Robert 68, her daughter-in-law Premruedee 65, and her 3-year-old great-granddaughter Rhiannon.



Her family thanks all those who have reached out, shared their stories and memories of this remarkable woman. She was loved very much and will be missed by all of us.









