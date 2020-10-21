Iris Jean Anne Sweeney
Goodyear - Anne Sweeney of Goodyear, Arizona went to her eternal rest on Friday, October 16th, while surrounded by her husband and children.
Memorials can be sent to International Children's Advocate, Inc. c/o Ariceli Menor, Zone 13, Mulawin Lane, Old Cabalan, Olongapo City, Philippines, 2200.
Services will be held at Thompson Funeral Chapel, 926 S. Litchfield RD, Goodyear, AZ at 2:00PM.
To view the full obituary and leave condolences for the family please use this link http://www.thompsonfuneralchapel.com/obituary/anne-sweeney/