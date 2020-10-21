1/1
Iris Jean Anne Sweeney
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Iris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Iris Jean Anne Sweeney

Goodyear - Anne Sweeney of Goodyear, Arizona went to her eternal rest on Friday, October 16th, while surrounded by her husband and children.

Memorials can be sent to International Children's Advocate, Inc. c/o Ariceli Menor, Zone 13, Mulawin Lane, Old Cabalan, Olongapo City, Philippines, 2200.

Services will be held at Thompson Funeral Chapel, 926 S. Litchfield RD, Goodyear, AZ at 2:00PM.

To view the full obituary and leave condolences for the family please use this link http://www.thompsonfuneralchapel.com/obituary/anne-sweeney/




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thompson Funeral Chapel
926 South Litchfield Road
Goodyear, AZ 85338
(623) 932-1780
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Thompson Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved