IRIS JEAN SWIM BROWNLEY, 87, quietly passed away on February 26, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was born in Michigan City, IN and moved to Phoenix in 1975. Iris was preceded in death by husbands Kenneth Swim (1985) & John Brownley (2017); son Rodney Swim; daughter Debra Swim; Grandsons Terry Swim and Joe Swim. Iris is survived by children Russ (Pam) Swim; Karen (Wes) Pake; Jeff (Janice) Swim; Kenneth (Stephanie) Swim; & Sally (Raymond Ibarra) Huddleston; eight grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren & 1 great-great grandchild. Iris was a wonderful mother and grandmother who truly loved her family. She was a very sweet and loving woman whose smile would light up any room. She was a talented seamstress; loved to travel and there wasn't an animal she didn't like. A very special thank you to the Amber Hills Assisted Living staff for providing her the most loving care for the past three years. Interment will be at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in April.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 2 to Mar. 8, 2020
