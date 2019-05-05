Irma Rodriguez



Phoenix -



Irma Rodriguez left this earth on May 1, 2019, to go home to her Savior, Jesus Christ. Irma, a lifetime resident of Phoenix, Arizona died surrounded by her adoring family.



Born to wonderful parents, Irma graduated from Phoenix Union High School where her cheerful demeanor and infectious smile was evident as a member of the pom-pom squad. She obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree in Education from Arizona State University and pursued a teaching career where she was able to pour her love for children into her students.



While in college, Irma met the love of her life and they were married for sixty-four wonderful years. Together, they raised three children and doted over their six grandchildren. Irma was very involved in the Las Damas organization, Vesta Club and was a devoted Eucharistic Minister at St. Theresa's Catholic Church. She also loved to travel, cook and spend as much time as she could with friends and family. Irma's primary passions were her profound faith and commitment to her family. Her genuine love, infectious smile and compassion for others was undeniable and many whom she even casually encountered would comment about her sweet spirit.



Her family would like to thank the wonderful caregiving team who lovingly supported Irma with her physical, emotional and spiritual needs. She was truly blessed to have these individuals in her life.



Irma was a true inspiration to all and will be deeply missed by her husband, three children and six grandchildren.



Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2019 from 9:00 A.M. - 10:00 A.M. at St. Theresa Catholic Church, 5045 E. Thomas Road, Phoenix, followed by Funeral Mass at 10:00 A.M. at the church. Interment will follow at St. Francis Catholic Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com Published in The Arizona Republic from May 5 to May 7, 2019