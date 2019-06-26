Services
Greenwood/Memory Lawn Mortuary
719 North 27th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85009
(602) 272-5639
Viewing
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Greenwood/Memory Lawn Mortuary
719 North 27th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85009
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Greenwood/Memory Lawn Mortuary
719 North 27th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85009
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Irma Santana
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irma Santana

Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers

Irma Santana Obituary
Irma Santana

Phoenix - On June 21, 2019, Irma Santana passed at the age of 68. She was a wife, a mother, a friend, a daughter, a sister, and an aunt. She will be forever loved and missed by her husband Joseph and her daughter Angela. She will live on in the memories of her brother Henry, her many nieces and nephews, and all those who were blessed to have her in their lives. Irma is predeceased by her father Antonio Mendez, mother Rose Mendez, brothers Tony, Rudy, and Ralphie, sisters Ida and Irene. Services will be held at Greenwood Memory Lawn Mortuary at 719 N 27th Avenue, Phoenix, on Saturday, June 29, 2019. The viewing will be from 9:00 am to 10:00 am. The mass and rosary will be from 10:00 am to 11:30 am. The burial will follow at 11:30.
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now