Irma Santana
Phoenix - On June 21, 2019, Irma Santana passed at the age of 68. She was a wife, a mother, a friend, a daughter, a sister, and an aunt. She will be forever loved and missed by her husband Joseph and her daughter Angela. She will live on in the memories of her brother Henry, her many nieces and nephews, and all those who were blessed to have her in their lives. Irma is predeceased by her father Antonio Mendez, mother Rose Mendez, brothers Tony, Rudy, and Ralphie, sisters Ida and Irene. Services will be held at Greenwood Memory Lawn Mortuary at 719 N 27th Avenue, Phoenix, on Saturday, June 29, 2019. The viewing will be from 9:00 am to 10:00 am. The mass and rosary will be from 10:00 am to 11:30 am. The burial will follow at 11:30.
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 26, 2019