Irmina L. Plaszkiewicz-Pulc
Phoenix - 1/1/1937-3/29/2019 Daughter of Ludmila and Zygmunt Laskowski, Irmina was born in Bialowieza, Poland. She and her family lived as wartime refugees in Siberia, Iran, Lebanon and Scotland before settling in the US in 1952.
She received her BA, Magna Cum Laude, from Mount Holyoke College in 1958, and a PhD in Comparative Literature from Harvard University in 1964. She taught at Mount Holyoke, Perdue University, and the University of Massachusetts/Amherst. After leaving academia she worked as a grant writer in Mount Holyoke's Development Office. Later she worked for the Daily Hampshire Gazette and The Republican, both in Massachusetts. She moved to Arizona in 2009.
She was predeceased by her husband, Witold Plaszkiewicz-Pulc, her sister, Maria Wojcicki, and her parents. She is survived by her niece, Michele Wojcicki.
Funeral services were held Wednesday, April 3, at Heritage Funeral Chapel in Peoria. Remembrances may be made in the form desired by friends.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 10, 2019