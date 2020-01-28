|
|
Irving Feldman
Scottsdale - Irving Feldman of Scottsdale, Arizona passed away on January 27, 2020 at the age of 88 at Brookdale North in Scottsdale at Clare Ridge memory residence.
Irving was born in the Bronx, NY. His family moved to Fall River, MA where he was raised and went to Northeastern in Boston, MA.
Irving is survived by his wife Arlene of 15 years and by his brother Herb of West Lake Village, CA., his nephews Gary and Jeffrey, his niece Susan and his step daughters Susan, Toby & Sharon, his four grandchildren, and one great grandson. He was predeceased by his parents Sophie and Meyer Feldman, and sister, Gloria Ginsberg.
Irving was a survivor of cancer and volunteered at the Children's Hospital in Boston for 7 years and at Mayo Hospital for 13 years. Irving was a creative painter who enjoyed capturing the outdoor beauty in his paintings. He enjoyed many travel adventures with Arlene.
A memorial service will be held at Mt Sinai Cemetery, 24210 N. 68th St, Phoenix AZ at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 30th. Arlene and her family will be receiving condolences at her home on the following days and times: Thursday, January 30th immediately following the funeral until 3:00 pm, Thursday, January 30th from 6:00-8:00 pm with a Minyan to begin at 6:30 pm, and Friday, January 31st from 1:00-3:00 pm.
Donations can be made to Brookdale Hospice at 8222 S. 48th Street, Suite 105 Phoenix, AZ 85044 or a .
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 28 to Jan. 30, 2020