Irving Friedman



Scottsdale - Our one of a kind Irv was born on June 13th, 1935, in Baltimore, Maryland to Lena and Samuel Friedman. Those who knew him were affected by his big heart, his generous spirit, his love of food and drink, his innumerable stories, his fierce love of family, and his need for always making a connection with people.



He married his wife, Barbara Becker, in June 1960 and this June would have been 60 years they were together. He was a protective and doting Dad to his two children, Kevin and Deborah and made sure that he had time with them even though he worked many hours.



He was a natural charmer with a gift for gab. It was a perfect fit for someone who wanted to own his own business and could talk with customers as though they were his best friends. He was a risk taker and would buy a business, learn it well, build it up, and sell it when he wanted a new challenge. It made for many wild adventures.



In every way he was the best of men, a true mensch, a loving husband, an attentive and affectionate Dad (his children were his treasures, he always said), a spectacular Zaida to his grandsons, Matthew and Spencer, and an affectionate and caring Father-in-law to Fred.



He gave the same deep affection, bear hugs, and warmth to his nieces and nephews who delighted in being with him.



He was one of four siblings - Kenneth and Shirley Sohmer, who predeceased him, and is survived by his youngest brother Maish, who he was very close with.



He is survived by his wife, Barbara, his children Kevin and Deborah (Fred Gibbins), his grandsons, Matthew and Spencer Conners, sister-in-law Arlene, nieces and nephews, and grand-nieces and nephew who were very important to him as well as Fred's sons, James and Dean (Hannah) Gibbins.



He passed away at home on May 19, 2020 in Scottsdale, Arizona and had been surrounded by his family through his difficult passage. Services were held at Mount Sinai Cemetery in Scottsdale, Arizona with interment afterwards. Because of Covid 19 there will be no Shiva.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Jewish Family and Children's Services or Foothills Animal Rescue of Scottsdale.









