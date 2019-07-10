|
|
Irwin John Badowich
Phoenix - 83, of Phoenix, AZ obtained his independence from this earthly world on July 4th. He succumbed from complications and lost his 3+ year battle with stage 4 lung cancer. Born on May 10, 1936 in Brandon, Manitoba Canada, where he grew up with one brother, Robert, helping and working for his dad in the building construction business. While in Brandon he also played hockey and earned a B.S. Degree from Brandon (College) University. In 1961, he married Bridget Popien and they then moved to Toronto for a short time before relocating to Phoenix in 1965. He initially started working in the insurance business but soon found his passion as a computer software engineer which he worked at until his retirement in 2001. During the initial years in Phoenix, he continued his passion for hockey by coaching youth in the sport. He continued staying active late into his life enjoying hiking, playing tennis and vacationing in Tahoe, CA. He was a great Dad and proud Grandpa, always willing to help his children and grandchildren. He unselfishly shared his wisdom and always stressed the importance of education. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Bridget of 55 years and his parents; John S. and Josephine M. (Stotts) Badowich. He is survived by his loving son Jim, daughter Lisa Swanson and five grandchildren; Chad, Aaron, Kyle, Kallie and Ryan. A memorial visitation will be held on Friday, July 12 from 5 to 7 PM with a short service at 7; at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery & Funeral Home located at 9925 W. Thomas Rd., Avondale. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to Arizona Oncology (www.ArizonaOncology.com) or Hospice of the Valley (hov.org) in Irwin's name.
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 10, 2019