Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
1:30 PM
National Memorial Cemetery of AZ
1933 - 2019
Scottsdale -

Irwin Melvin Simes, born on April 18th, 1933, in Bronx, NY, passed away on Sept 1, 2019, at 86 years of age. Irwin is survived by his wife Ann of 61 years, his daughter Marilyn, sons Steven & Michael and five grandchildren. Irwin was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend to everyone. Funeral services will be held at the National Memorial Cemetery of AZ on Sept 5th at 1:30 pm.

Donations in his memory can be made to the or the Simon Wiesenthal Center.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 4, 2019
