Isaac Michael Afek
Phoenix - Isaac Michael Afek passed away on Saturday, September 14, 2019.
He was born on July 24, 1981, in Phoenix, Arizona, to Leon and Lindy Afek. He is survived by his siblings, Josh, Andy, Amy (Dewey), mother, Lindy, and three nephews, Matthew, Aiden, Luke, and grandmother, Sue Witherspoon.
Isaac attended school in Buckeye and Tucson. He had a passion for debate and diligently followed politics and world events. Isaac did well at almost anything he turned his hand to and excelled in woodworking and cabinetry. He loved animals and was wonderful with them; every pet that met him was innately drawn to him.
His last few years were spent close to his three nephews, who he loved deeply and who will miss him immensely.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday. September 28, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at Ganley's Buckeye Funeral Home located 104 Baseline Rd., Buckeye, AZ 85326.
Isaac was an extremely informal guy, who had a strong dislike for all but the most casual of attire; the family requests that guests, who are comfortable with it, please wear his signature Hawaiian shirt with t-shirt and suspenders.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to American Foundation for Suicide Prevention https://afsp.org/ or the Mental Health Foundation https://www.mentalhealthfoundation.net/
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 25, 2019