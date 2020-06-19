Isabel G. Castillo
Isabel G Castillo

1936 - 2020

Isabel was born April 11th 1936, to Ramon and Carmen Gomez in Florence Arizona, entered eternal rest on June 14th 2020.

Isabel is survived by her six children and their spouses. Gloria and Marion Felix, Steve and Ceclia Lopez, Nancy Caoili, Robert Lopez, Benjamin Trevizo, Fernando and Luis Trevizo, four step children, Martin Trevizo, Ana Guerrero, Jimmy and Johnny Lopez, also her loving sister Sally Velasco, and two brothers John and Raymond Gomez. She was blessed with twenty-three grandchildren, forty-one great grandchildren and five great great grandchildren.

Isabel brought so much love joy and blessings to all whom had the honor of knowing her. Her entire life was dedicated to her Lord and Savior until the very end.






Published in The Arizona Republic from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
A.L. Moore-Grimshaw Mortuaries Bethany Chapel
710 West Bethany Home Road
Phoenix, AZ 85013
6022492111
