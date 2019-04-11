|
Isabel Valdez
Phoenix - Isabel Valdez 50 years old of Phoenix, Arizona arrived to Mary Lou Sanchez on December 11, 1968 and began her journey with God on March 25, 2019. Isabel is survived by her mother Mary Lou Sanchez, six sisters and four brothers. Isabel "Pelona" Valdez you will forever be loved and missed but never forgotten. We will forever and ever cherish and hold all your memories close and dear to our hearts. May you forever be at Peace and have eternal life as you walk in God's Grace and sit at his righteous right hand through out your journey. Funeral services will be Friday, April 12, 2019 from 5:00-8:00 pm. with rosary at 6:30 pm. at Universal South Mountain Mortuary, 7007 S. Central Ave., Phoenix, Az. Interment will be private. Services entrusted to Universal South Mountain Mortuary.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 11, 2019