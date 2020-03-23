Services
Isabella De La Cruz Obituary
Isabella De La Cruz

Phoenix - Isabella "Bella" De La Cruz, a student, trained vocalist and dancer, passed away on March 18, 2020 at her home in Phoenix, AZ. She was 15.

Born in Alexandria, LA, she lived with her family next in Houston, TX, before they ultimately settled back in her parent's hometown of Phoenix, AZ.

As a young child she was interested in music, singing, and dancing, and continued to hone those talents as a teenager. She was also a dedicated student who was planning on pursuing her passions in college. Bella had a quirky sense of humor and was always making other people laugh with her jokes. Devoted to her family, friends, and her dog Otis, she always made those around feel loved.

She is survived by her father Evan De La Cruz, mother Krista Spencer, brother Domonik, her grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, step-father, and many other friends and family who loved her. She will be deeply missed.

Services were previously held, and in lieu of any flowers or gifts, the family encourages people to make a donation in her name to the JED Foundation.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 23 to Mar. 25, 2020
