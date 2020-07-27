Ishmael "Moe" Mohamed



Ishmael M. "Moe" Mohamed passed away on July 23, 2020. He was born on March 11, 1930 in Glendale Arizona to the late Shaffie and Cleotilde (Mendoza) Mohammed. Moe proudly served with the United States Army during the Korean war where he received multiple medals. He worked for Reynolds Aluminum for 20 plus years until his retirement. Moe was twice widowed. His first wife Socorro passed away on June 30, 1997. They shared 38 years of marriage prior to her passing. He later married Gayle and they shared 13 years of marriage before she passed on March 21, 2012. In addition to his parents and wives he was preceded in death by two beloved sons David & Michael and brothers Joe Mohammed & Robert Mohammed. Moe is survived by two daughters, RoseAnn Duran & Sylvia Bryant. Moe is also survived by his siblings, Pat Williams, Margaret Mohammed, Abraham Mohammed, and Eva Martin. He was loved by 12 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren and 2 great great granddaughters. Due to COVID-19, services will be private at the convenience of the family.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store