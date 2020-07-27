1/1
Ishmael "Moe" Mohamed
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ishmael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ishmael "Moe" Mohamed

Ishmael M. "Moe" Mohamed passed away on July 23, 2020. He was born on March 11, 1930 in Glendale Arizona to the late Shaffie and Cleotilde (Mendoza) Mohammed. Moe proudly served with the United States Army during the Korean war where he received multiple medals. He worked for Reynolds Aluminum for 20 plus years until his retirement. Moe was twice widowed. His first wife Socorro passed away on June 30, 1997. They shared 38 years of marriage prior to her passing. He later married Gayle and they shared 13 years of marriage before she passed on March 21, 2012. In addition to his parents and wives he was preceded in death by two beloved sons David & Michael and brothers Joe Mohammed & Robert Mohammed. Moe is survived by two daughters, RoseAnn Duran & Sylvia Bryant. Moe is also survived by his siblings, Pat Williams, Margaret Mohammed, Abraham Mohammed, and Eva Martin. He was loved by 12 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren and 2 great great granddaughters. Due to COVID-19, services will be private at the convenience of the family.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jul. 27 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
West Resthaven Funeral Home
6450 West Northern Ave
Glendale, AZ 85301
6239398394
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by West Resthaven Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved