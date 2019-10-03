|
Rev. J. Charles Yetmar
Phoenix - Rev. J. Charles Yetmar died September 20, 2019 at the age of 87. Born in Clare, IA on October 6, 1931 to John and Margaret (Burke) Yetmar. He is survived by sisters; Joan Loonam (husband Jim), Margaret McCarville and several nieces and nephews. Funeral Mass will be held Friday, October 18, 2019 at 10:30 A.M. at Saint Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 2312 E. Campbell Avenue, Phoenix. Burial will be a private service at St. James Cemetery in Clare, IA. Rev. J. Charles retired in 2001. Condolences may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 3 to Oct. 13, 2019