Scottsdale - J. Philip Jones, of Scottsdale, AZ and formerly of Ravenna, Ohio, passed away Nov. 23, 2020 in Phoenix, AZ. He was born Nov. 23, 1926 in Cleveland, OH to James A. Jones and Gertrude (Fencil) Jones. The family lived in Ravenna, where he graduated from Ravenna High School. He attended Hiram College, followed by Western Reserve Law School, where he completed his law degree. He was admitted to the Ohio Bar Association in 1950. While studying at Hiram he met Norma Collins, and they were married in 1950. They shared 70 years of marriage, family and life together.



Mr. Jones practiced law in Ravenna for nearly 30 years as a partner in the firm Loomis, Jones, Poland Wilson and Griffith, and also served briefly as a judge for the Portage County Common Pleas Court. He was active in Kiwanis International both in Ravenna and in Carefree, AZ for many years. He served on the Board of Trustees for several organizations, including Reed Memorial Library and Hiram College, as well as serving on the Board of Directors for numerous local companies in Portage County. Mr. Jones was also active in many other community and charitable activities in both Ohio and Arizona.



One of his favorite leisure activities was working on the family farm in Freedom Township and relaxing with his family at their cabin there. He was also an inveterate traveler and spent many years traveling the world with Norma, with their travels eventually taking them to all of the continents.



Mr. Jones is survived by his wife of 70 years, Norma (Collins) Jones; his daughters Kathleen (Brian) Johnson of Carefree, AZ and Emily (Charles) Kelly of Brownsburg, IN; granddaughter Alicia (Philip) Evans of Berea, OH and great-granddaughter Lillian Evans. He is also survived by his sister Ruth Kopecky of Ashland, OH and various nieces and nephews.



He was predeceased by his parents, James and Gertrude Jones, and a son, Philip Collins Jones. At his request, cremation has taken place. A private burial service will take place at a later date in Ravenna. Memorial donations may be made in memory of Mr. Jones to Desert Foothills Library in Cave Creek, AZ or to Reed Memorial Library in Ravenna, OH.









