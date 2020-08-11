J. Roger Fercho



Roger Fercho passed away peacefully at the age of 89 surrounded by his four children, on August 5th, 2020, at Westminster Village in Scottsdale, Arizona. Roger was born on March 11, 1931, in Bismarck, North Dakota. He attended Fargo North High School and North Dakota State University where he and his twin brother, Rodney, and older brothers, Lloyd and Calvin, were well-known basketball and baseball athletes. He met his future wife, Lorraine Kaelberer, at Evangelical United Brethren Church. They were married on December 28, 1956.



Roger served in the Army from 1953 to 1955 on active duty and 10 years on reserve as a Captain in Field Artillery. He worked for Ford Motor Company his entire business career, starting in Minneapolis where he and Lorraine had their four children. The family later moved to Brookfield, Wisconsin where Roger finished his career. Roger was active in the church and maintained his love for athletics throughout his life, assisting his children with team sports and golf. Roger and Lorraine moved to Scottsdale, Arizona after their retirement while spending the summers in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota.



Roger is survived by his children Bradley (Ellen) Fercho, Steven (Kristy) Fercho, Kathleen (Michael) Aykroid and Rebecca (Stephen) Ambrosius and grandsons Brian (Morgan) Fercho, Robert (Ashley) Aykroid, Matthew Fercho, Ryan Aykroid, Adam (Holly) Ambrosius and Michael Aykroid, Jr. His brothers Calvin and Rodney as well as many nieces and nephews can also attest to his devotion to family and friends. Roger was proceeded in death by his loving wife, Lorraine, after 61 years of marriage, his parents Fred and Lydia Fercho and his brother Lloyd.



The family would like to thank the staff at Westminster Village for their wonderful care and support. Roger's family and friends will gather at a future date to celebrate his remarkable life. Memorial donations may be made to Valley Presbyterian Church Foundation or Westminster Village Foundation, both in Scottsdale.









