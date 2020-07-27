Jack Allen Peterson



Jack passed away in his sleep July 24, 2020, at age 88. Born March 22, 1932 in Phoenix, to Eva and Jack Peterson who was tragically shot and killed while being robbed when Jack was 4 years old. Scouting, hunting and sports were how he spent his youth. High school brought him many medals in boxing, swimming and diving. Boating, skiing, and scuba diving were his pastimes. Jack loved dogs and always had one by his side at work and home. Annie, their Cocker was his favorite.



His youth was spent in Phoenix, then Blythe where he met the love of his life, Yvonne Sharp. They were married and lived there until Jack was drafted into the army and served in Japan. In his young adult years, Jack worked in the oil business until transitioning to becoming an entrepreneur. His intelligence, wit and boldness were key to his success at several businesses and as an avid investor in real estate and other ventures.



As an active member of the LDS church, service was the utmost joy in Jack's life. He was an amazing father, as well as mentor to his grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by his wife, Yvonne and children, Sherri, Jana and Les along with his seven grandchildren and ten great grandkids. Always in our hearts.









