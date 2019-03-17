|
|
Jack Bain Twitchell
Gilbert - Jack Bain Twitchell, one of the original faculty members at Mesa Community College, passed away suddenly March 12, in his Gilbert home.
He was born, Nov. 11, 1938, in Brookfield, Missouri, the son of Carl and Inez Twitchell. He graduated from Meadville High School in Northern Missouri; earned a Bachelor of Science in Education degree from Northeast Missouri University, 1960; and a Master of Arts degree from Central Michigan University, 1964.
His life exemplified kindness, fairness and integrity.
He ventured west to Arizona, a young family man, to make his home in Mesa where he taught mathematics first at Mesa and Westwood High schools. Then, in 1965, when Mesa Community College became an independent institution, he was hired as one of the three-member Mathematics Department, and served at MCC as one of the original faculty members for 25 years. For 14 of those years he served as department chair. He was the Faculty Senate President for two terms. Deeply committed to excellence in education, he was involved with the North Central Association of Colleges and Schools for many years, traveling across the country to perform accrediting reviews of small institutions.
In 1990, he left his faculty position to become MCC's Special Assistant to the President and then Dean of Administrative Services.
He retired in 1998 saying, "It was a truly remarkable experience to share the optimism of a group of educators venturing into this new thing called 'community college.' Seeing that optimism evolve into reality over the years has been most gratifying."
He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Lynn. Two sons and one daughter. Jeffrey Twitchell, Mesa; Jay Twitchell, Gilbert; and Julie Twitchell, Mesa; stepsons, Derek Milner, Venice, CA; and Brent Milner, Phoenix. Six grandsons: Jared Twitchell, Phoenix; Jacob Twitchell, Oklahoma; Jayce Twitchell, Phoenix; Kyle Twitchell, Ben Twitchell, and Rankin Twitchell (all Gilbert). Two step sons: Derek Milner, Venice CA.; Brent Milner, Phoenix.
Services are scheduled for Wednesday, March 20. A visitation will begin at 10am and the funeral service following at 11am at Velda Rose United Methodist Church, 5540 E. Main St. Mesa, AZ.
In lieu of flowers the family respectfully suggests donations to the Carl & Inez Twitchell Scholarship endowment through the Maricopa Community Colleges Foundation.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 17, 2019