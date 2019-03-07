|
Jack Donald Rich
Scottsdale - Jack Donald Rich, 92, joined his family in heaven on February 13, 2019. Born on September 2, 1923, to Thelma Moore Gibson, he was raised by his dotting grandparents Minnie and Fred Rich, and sister Margaret and Percy Seaman of Fresno California. He proudly served in the Navy during World War II and was stationed on USS Copahee in the South Pacific. He completed his education at Fresno State University and attended Wharton School of Finance. After settling in Phoenix, Arizona, he enjoyed a long, successful career in the insurance industry. A brilliant man respected for his intellect and sharp wit that stayed with him until the very end. He will forever be remembered for his unfailing sense of humor, generosity, fun and loving kindness to his grandchildren. He leaves a legacy of curiosity, determination and excellence for all to follow. He adored, and is survived, by his wife of 73 years, Verna Madeline (Lynn) Rich, and daughters Selina Walter (Randy) and Dr. Alisa Rich. His life was rich with love and adoration from eight grandchildren Cameron, Andrew, Kellen, Eric (Rochelle "Rocky"), Stuart Walter; and Sophia "Susie" Tobolka (Quentan), David Sawka (Christina), Nikolai Jack Sawka, and seven great-grandchildren: Otto, Jackie, Violet Walter; Bowen, Eve, Sparrow Tobolka; and Esther Sawka. He received a military funeral honors ceremony attended by family and friends who knew him best and was buried at National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 7, 2019