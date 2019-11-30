Resources
Phoenix - Jack E. Dempsey, 54, passed away on Nov. 29, 2019. Jack was an Army veteran, a son, brother, husband and father. He is survived by his grandmother, Lorene Dempsey; father, Jack Dempsey (Shari); sister, Denise McGuire (Joel); wife, Lan Dempsey; and children, Kristopher and Ashlynn Dempsey, and Sean, Bryan, and Melissa Kotos; and 11 grandchildren. No services are planned. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospice of the Valley.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 30 to Dec. 4, 2019
