Jack Edwin Baker



IN REMEMBRANCE - Jack Edwin Baker was born in Marion, Ohio on April 30, 1929 and passed away April 22, 2020 in Prescott, Arizona. He was the first of two sons born to Alfred W. and Winifred E. (Peddicord) Baker. The family lived in Marion before purchasing a farm in Waldo, Ohio where he would graduate high school in 1947. After graduation, Jack would serve in the US Air Force for 20 years during the Korean and Vietnam era. In 1972, Jack retired from the military and began his second career managing an income tax service for H&R Block in Mesa, Arizona. After 22 years, Jack retired to Prescott Arizona. Here, Jack's love for Christ led him to Willow Hills Baptist Church where he served in many capacities. His most impactful ministry was through the Benevolence Ministry Jack led for over a decade. As a young man, Jack had faced several times of personal struggle and financial hardship. He never forgot what those times were like or the lessons he learned from them. Much of Jack's later years were spent assisting people from all walks of life as they journeyed through their own difficult seasons. He supported those struggling by helping them through financial crisis, aiding them in planning personal budgets, and teaching them principles on which they could build their lives. Through this ministry Jack was able to touch the lives of thousands of people living in Prescott and the surrounding communities. He leaves behind his loving wife Marge, son Mark Baker (Amanda) of Tucson, Arizona, daughter Cynthia Baker of Chicago, Illinois, step-daughter Susan Vollmer of Salem, Oregon, step-son James E. Jones (Cindy) of Tyler, Texas, step-son Jon M. Jones (Valerie) of Escondido, California, grandchildren: Amy, Joseph, Jessica, Emma, Holly, Jill, Katherine, Daniel, Joshua, Taylor, and Dalton; great-grandchildren: Alex, Luke, Maya and Max. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Benevolence Ministry c/o Willow Hills Baptist Church, 1071 Mogollon Road, Prescott, Arizona 86301.









