Jack Elmer Jacobs
Phoenix - Jack Elmer Jacobs went to be with his Lord and Savior on December 25, 2019, at the age of 87. A lifelong resident of Phoenix, he was born on September 21, 1932 in Las Vegas, NV to Jack Elmer Jacobs and Arizona Millette Provost Jacobs.
The third generation of Jacobs men to pitch professional baseball, Jack played for several teams. Jack proudly served with the Phoenix Fire Department for 22 years and retired from Station 26 in 1977, after 11 years as Captain. He was a longtime member of North Phoenix Baptist Church, loved Arizona, nature and hiking mountains.
When reminiscing about his life he frequently used the adjective, "wonderful". Jack's life was even more wonderful with his wife, Linda. They enjoyed their church life, time with family and friends, road trips and just being together. His children fondly remember camping trips and drive in movies. Jack was also known for his love of cars, a kind heart, and his witty sense of humor. He will be dearly missed.
Jack is survived by his loving wife, Linda; sons, Jack, William and John Christopher; daughters, Patricia Watson, Sandra Belcourt, Kelly Frampton and Julie Boehler; 13 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held in the Chapel at North Phoenix Baptist Church on Saturday, January 18 at 10:30 am. Memorial donations can be sent to Arizona Hospice of the Valley (www.hov.org) or the United Phoenix Firefighters Charities (61 E Columbus Ave, Ste 100, Phoenix 85012). Please post memories and condolences on Jack's tribute wall at www.phoenixmortuary.com.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020