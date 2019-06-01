|
Jack J. Mahler was born on March 24, 1929, in Fort Robinson, Nebraska to the late Sergeant August Mahler and Florence Ruffing. Jack was a U.S. Navy veteran who served in the South Pacific. Fittingly, he was born into eternal life on Memorial Day, surrounded by his family and friends. Jack was preceded in death by his loving wife of 35 years, Amina; his infant daughter Tina; and his brother Marvin. Jack was the beloved father of Norman (Tanya) Mahler of Mesa, Arizona; Debby (Mark) Fleuridas of Las Vegas, Nevada; and Alex (Eileen) Mahler of Hinsdale, Illinois. He is also survived by his brother Bob (Marilyn) Mahler and his sister-in-law, Marge Mahler, of Boise, Idaho, as well as many nieces and nephews. Jack spent his entire career as an engineer designing and building, a true passion. He was a lifelong fishing enthusiast, particularly for trout; a devoted Christian; and the happy grandfather of Jonathan, Kaylina, Andre Jack, Patric, Briana, Erika, Amber, Mikayla, Sarah and Ryan; and the great-grandfather of Madilynn, Matthew, and Braden, all of whom gave him countless hours of joy in his later years. Internment Private. A celebration of life will be held on Sunday June 2, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Mariposa Point, 1248 S Crismon Rd, Mesa, AZ 85209. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Dementia Society of America (https://www.dementiasociety.org/ https://www.lls.org/) or . (https://www.lls.org/).
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 1, 2019