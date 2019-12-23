|
|
Jack L. Powell
Anthem - Born August 15, 1934 to Lorne and Ina Powell of Floodwood, MN.
Jack went home to be with his Lord and Savior on December 19, 2019.
Survived by his beloved wife Patricia, they were married for 61 years, Daughters Heather Ballem, and Susanne Dougherty, Brothers William Powell, Gary Powell and sister Darlene Hildreth. In addition to five wonderful grandchildren.
He was truly loved by his family and friends and will be deeply missed.
Preceded in death by his parents, brother Robert and his daughter Deanna Lambert.
Jack enjoyed camping, fishing and attending church services at Cross of Glory Lutheran Church. During the summer he worshiped at Greer Chapel where he loved playing hymns on his trumpet for fellow church members.
Jack was a USAF veteran and a member of the Arizona Air National Guard (Phx).
Employed by Great Northern and D.M. & I.R. Railways in Minnesota, after moving to Phoenix in 1960 he worked for AT&T, General Electric and Honeywell.
A memorial in his honor will be held at Cross of Glory Lutheran Church
10111 W Jomax Rd
Peoria AZ
11:00 am on Sunday 12/29/19
Published in The Arizona Republic from Dec. 23 to Dec. 26, 2019