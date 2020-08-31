1/
Jack Lee Odiorne
Jack Lee Odiorne

Jack Lee Odiorne, age 66, died July 13,2020 at Banner Desert Hospital. Jack was a resident of Avista Senior Living in Mesa, AZ. He is survived by his son Jeff Odiorne of Anderson, IN, his brother Bruce Odiorne of Odessa, FL, and his sister Vickie Randall of Mesa, AZ.

Jack was born in South Bend IN, August 24, 1953. He lived in Elkhart IN and later in Bremerton WA. He roamed throughout the western states and finally settled in Mesa AZ.

Jack became a religious man who deeply cared for all people. He loved his home where he studied his Bible. He lived most frugally, loved his family, and loved his only son Jeff.

Jack will be missed by all.




Published in The Arizona Republic from Aug. 31 to Sep. 2, 2020.
