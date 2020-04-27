|
Jack Louis Beyer
On Sunday, April 26, 2020, Jack Louis Beyer, loving husband and father of two children went home to rest in Jesus arms at age 81.
Jack and his twin sister were born on January 15, 1939 in Luverne, Minnesota to Paul and Luella (Winterfeld) Beyer. The family moved to Phoenix in 1953. Jack served in the Army National Guard from 1960 - 1968. On November 17, 1961 , he married Lucille G. Piotter. They raised two daughters, Deborah Sue and Pamela Lynn. His banking career ran for 43 years; rising from bookkeeper to Vice President & Manager, Jack retired in 2001.
Jack was an avid card player, loved to garden and landscape, and enjoyed the games of golf and tennis. Confirmed in the Lutheran Church on June 22, 1948 Jack loved the Lord and served the Lutheran Church in many capacities over the years. Jack was an easy-going guy, faithful, honest, and humble. He was loved by many and served as a role model to family, friends, and even strangers.
Jack was preceded in death by his father, mother, and brother Boyd, but remained close to his twin sister, JoAnn Strege who resides in Luverne, Minnesota. He is survived by his wife Lucille, his two daughters, Deborah, husband Creighton Donovan; Pamela, husband Edward Grass; grandchildren Stephen & Andrew Donovan and Nathan & Natalie Grass, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Jack will be greatly missed by his family who loved him dearly and were gathered around him at his passing.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 27 to May 2, 2020