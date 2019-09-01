Resources
Jack Milan Head

Phoenix - Jack was 75 years old when he passed away on Aug. 15, 2019 with his beloved wife at his side.

He gave a lifetime of service beginning with the Marines, Army 82nd Airborne and ending with his 31 yr. retirement from the Phoenix Police Dept.

He leaves behind his wife Judy, sons David "Aidan", Dennis "Krysta", sister Linda "Del" Vogel, grandchildren Annastasia "Dominick" Portillo, Alexander, Andrew, Kirin, and Jadyn, great- grandson Leo.

Services to be held at North Mountain Christian Assembly.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 1, 2019
