Jack Sidney Kaplan



Jack Sidney Kaplan passed away peacefully on May 16, five days after his 97th birthday at Clarendale in Chandler, Arizona. Jack was born to Samuel and Gertrude Kaplan on May 11, 1923, in Boston and was their only son. He had six sisters that doted on him. As a growing a teenager he worked as a delivery person at Princess Grocery Store. During one of these deliveries he saw the most beautiful girl in the world, Yetta Tobin. He finally got the nerve to talk to her and asked her out. Prior to enlisting into the US Army in 1942, he proposed to this beautiful girl, she accepted and they were married happily until her passing in 1999.



Jack always wanted to be a pilot and enlisted at age 19 in the army with the hopes of being a pilot during the war. However, because of his vision the army would not let him train for as pilot. Instead, Jack was trained as a mechanic for the B24 bomber and other planes. He was promoted to Sergeant and eventually he was promoted to Staff Sergeant and had a service crew that served under him. After the war, Jack went to school on the GI Bill hoping to become a pilot. He was offered a job with American Airlines, but due to lack of upfront money he could not take the job and finish his pilot license. While going to school, he and friend Sid Omansky would work on fixing radios and other appliances for spare money. Sid would later relocate to Tucson in 1954 and started Sid's Appliance Center. Jack and Yetta followed him to Tucson where Jack and Sid worked together for 13 years. Jack would work for various appliance stores and eventually went to work for Holmes Tuttle Ford from which he retired from in 1997.



Jack loved sports, especially if the teams were from the Boston area. But his real love was his family. Jack and Yetta had four wonderful children. Glenda (Ralph) Schroeder, Steven Kaplan, AnnBeth Imlej and InaSue (Dave) Shapiro. Growing up the children remember that Jack was a patient and loving father and taught each one how to drive. He also had a good sense of humor and was always telling jokes and stories. In addition to his four children, he is survived by five grandchildren, two great grandchildren (with one more due in July) and two great-great grandchildren (with another one due in July). After Yetta's passing in 1999, Jack re-connected with a friend of both his and Yetta's from their youth; Ellen Braveman. Ellen and Jack spent the last 20 years enjoying life. The family wishes that anyone who wants to remember Jack, make a donation to the Jewish War Veterans Post #603. Mail JWV c/o Paul Cohen. 22911 Erwin St, Woodland Hills, CA 91367. The family also wants to thank the staff of Clarendale of Chandler and Always Present Hospice for their wonderful care of Jack these past several months.



Under these trying times, the funeral was private and there are no Shiva Services. Services provided by Sinai Mortuary of Phoenix.









