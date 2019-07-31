|
|
Jack Springer
Phoenix - Age 94, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 28, 2019. Born in Danville, IL on February 17, 1925 to Edward Springer and Alma Henshaw, Jack was the youngest of 9 children. He was a member of the U.S. Air Force during World War II, and also a proud member of the Freemasons. Jack worked as a dispatcher for a large asphalt & paving company in the Midwest. He was married to Marge Springer (who preceded him in death in January 2012), and upon his retirement, he and Marge moved to Southern California to help son Eddie Smith and his wife Debbie establish The Plant Stand in Costa Mesa. He and Marge resided in Southern California until 1994, when they moved to Arizona. Most recently, Jack lived at The Terraces on 16th Street in Phoenix. No matter where he resided, Jack was well known and thoroughly loved by everyone he encountered. He built lasting relationships over the years by sharing stories, boasting about his family that he was so proud of, and even by telling a joke or two. Jack's warm and welcoming personality earned him a reputation as someone you could trust; someone you could look to for advice or encouragement, oftentimes over a pizza at Spinato's. Jack is survived by son Eddie Smith, daughter-in-law Debbie Smith, grandson Eddie Smith, granddaughter Christian (David) DeAngelis, great-granddaughters Lola and Isabella DeAngelis, niece Carolyn Smith, great-nephew Bryan Smith, great-great-niece Shelby, great-great-nephew Trevor, niece Nancy Kilpatrick, niece Sheree Jones, niece Lyn Gillis, niece Laura Springer, nephew Skip Springer, nephew Ed Springer and many other great-great-great-nieces and nephews, as well as an innumerable amount of friends across the United States. Viewing will be from 10:00AM-12:00PM, Funeral at 12:00PM with interment at 1:00PM, followed by a reception at 1:15PM, Sunday, August 4, 2019 at Hansen Desert Hills Mortuary and Cemetery, 6500 E. Bell Rd., Scottsdale 85254. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Jack's name to Hospice of the Valley at https://www.hov.org. Visit https://www.hansenmortuary.com for condolences.
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 31, 2019