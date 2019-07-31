Services
Hansen Desert Hills Mortuary and Memorial Park
6500 E. Bell Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
(480) 991-5800
Viewing
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Hansen Desert Hills Mortuary and Cemetery
6500 E. Bell Rd.
Scottsdale, AZ
View Map
Funeral
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
12:00 PM
Hansen Desert Hills Mortuary and Cemetery
6500 E. Bell Rd.
Scottsdale, AZ
View Map
Interment
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
1:00 PM
Hansen Desert Hills Mortuary and Cemetery
6500 E. Bell Rd.
Scottsdale, AZ
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
1:15 PM
Hansen Desert Hills Mortuary and Cemetery
6500 E. Bell Rd.
Scottsdale, AZ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jack Springer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jack Springer


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jack Springer Obituary
Jack Springer

Phoenix - Age 94, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 28, 2019. Born in Danville, IL on February 17, 1925 to Edward Springer and Alma Henshaw, Jack was the youngest of 9 children. He was a member of the U.S. Air Force during World War II, and also a proud member of the Freemasons. Jack worked as a dispatcher for a large asphalt & paving company in the Midwest. He was married to Marge Springer (who preceded him in death in January 2012), and upon his retirement, he and Marge moved to Southern California to help son Eddie Smith and his wife Debbie establish The Plant Stand in Costa Mesa. He and Marge resided in Southern California until 1994, when they moved to Arizona. Most recently, Jack lived at The Terraces on 16th Street in Phoenix. No matter where he resided, Jack was well known and thoroughly loved by everyone he encountered. He built lasting relationships over the years by sharing stories, boasting about his family that he was so proud of, and even by telling a joke or two. Jack's warm and welcoming personality earned him a reputation as someone you could trust; someone you could look to for advice or encouragement, oftentimes over a pizza at Spinato's. Jack is survived by son Eddie Smith, daughter-in-law Debbie Smith, grandson Eddie Smith, granddaughter Christian (David) DeAngelis, great-granddaughters Lola and Isabella DeAngelis, niece Carolyn Smith, great-nephew Bryan Smith, great-great-niece Shelby, great-great-nephew Trevor, niece Nancy Kilpatrick, niece Sheree Jones, niece Lyn Gillis, niece Laura Springer, nephew Skip Springer, nephew Ed Springer and many other great-great-great-nieces and nephews, as well as an innumerable amount of friends across the United States. Viewing will be from 10:00AM-12:00PM, Funeral at 12:00PM with interment at 1:00PM, followed by a reception at 1:15PM, Sunday, August 4, 2019 at Hansen Desert Hills Mortuary and Cemetery, 6500 E. Bell Rd., Scottsdale 85254. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Jack's name to Hospice of the Valley at https://www.hov.org. Visit https://www.hansenmortuary.com for condolences.
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jack's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hansen Desert Hills Mortuary and Memorial Park
Download Now