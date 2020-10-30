1/1
Lt. Col. Jack Wynn Sheen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jack's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lt Col Jack Wynn Sheen

Lt Col Jack W. Sheen, USAF Retired, aged 96, passed away on April 21, 2020 in Phoenix, Arizona. Colonel Sheen was born July 6, 1923 in Ottawa, Kansas. He graduated from Emporia High School in 1940 and attended Emporia State Teachers College until World War II broke out. He withdrew from college in November of 1942 to enlist in the Army Air Corp., where he served in Iceland and at RAF Watton, England. After the war Colonel Sheen returned to ESTC graduating in 1948. He was recalled to active duty for the Korean Conflict in January 1951. Receiving a direct commission, he was assigned to the newly activated 127th Pilot Training Wing at Luke AFB. It was there that he met his wife of nearly 69 years, the former Marjory B. Forester. He earned his Masters Degree at Michigan State University in 1963 then served in Vietnam from 1963-1965. He retired from the Air Force in 1975 and returned to Phoenix. He was an avid golfer and quail and pheasant hunter. He was a devoted husband, loving father and liked by everyone he met. He is survived by his wife Marjory, and their daughters Susan Wahrendorf (Wayne), Lori Sheen, and Tammy Homberg (William); five grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren. He will be inurned at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona on November 2, 2020 after a private service.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved