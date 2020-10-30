Lt Col Jack Wynn Sheen



Lt Col Jack W. Sheen, USAF Retired, aged 96, passed away on April 21, 2020 in Phoenix, Arizona. Colonel Sheen was born July 6, 1923 in Ottawa, Kansas. He graduated from Emporia High School in 1940 and attended Emporia State Teachers College until World War II broke out. He withdrew from college in November of 1942 to enlist in the Army Air Corp., where he served in Iceland and at RAF Watton, England. After the war Colonel Sheen returned to ESTC graduating in 1948. He was recalled to active duty for the Korean Conflict in January 1951. Receiving a direct commission, he was assigned to the newly activated 127th Pilot Training Wing at Luke AFB. It was there that he met his wife of nearly 69 years, the former Marjory B. Forester. He earned his Masters Degree at Michigan State University in 1963 then served in Vietnam from 1963-1965. He retired from the Air Force in 1975 and returned to Phoenix. He was an avid golfer and quail and pheasant hunter. He was a devoted husband, loving father and liked by everyone he met. He is survived by his wife Marjory, and their daughters Susan Wahrendorf (Wayne), Lori Sheen, and Tammy Homberg (William); five grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren. He will be inurned at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona on November 2, 2020 after a private service.









