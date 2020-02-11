|
|
Jackson Milligan
Phoenix - Jackson H. Milligan, age 87, passed away on February 9, 2020 in Glendale, AZ after suffering a stroke. Jackson was born November 12, 1932 in Colorado Springs, CO to Mark & Ellen C. Milligan. The family moved to Tolleson, AZ in 1942. While a student at Tolleson High School, he was a member of the Track & Field Team. As a teenager he worked cattle with his father in the feed lots, as well as doing tractor & tilling work. Jackson served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict as a Platoon Sergeant. Following his military service he worked for Garrett/Allied Signal/Honeywell for 38 yrs until retiring in 1993 as a Master Design Engineer. Jackson was also a member of Masonic Lodge #43 and a 6-time All Around Cowboy at Cliff Garrett Memorial Rodeo, primarily riding bulls and bareback broncs. Services will be held at a later date. Friends may offer online condolences at www.wickenburgfuneralhome.com
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 11 to Feb. 16, 2020