Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
LDS church
1451 W. Guadalupe Rd.
Gilbert, AZ
Jacob Adrian Waite


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jacob Adrian Waite Obituary
Jacob Adrian Waite

Mesa - Jacob Adrian Waite, 85, passed away on March 3, 2019. Born in 1933, he is survived by his children, step-children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Guest Book may be accessed at the Meldrum Mortuary Website. Services are to be held Monday, March 11th at the LDS church at 1451 W. Guadalupe Rd. Gilbert Az. 85233 at 11:00 AM, followed by Internment at the City of Mesa Cemetery. Donations may be sent in Lieu of flowers to the Alzheimer's Foundation at HTTPS://Alzfdn.org/Support-us/Donate.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 8 to Mar. 10, 2019
