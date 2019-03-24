Services
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John Vianney Catholic Church
539 E La Pasada Blvd
Goodyear, AZ
Goodyear - Jacob Brown Viglietta, age 17 of Goodyear, AZ passed away March 17, 2019 in a tragic accident. He was born December 24, 2001 in Salekhard, Russia and joined our family in Michigan at the age of 13 months. Jacob's infectious smile and playfulness captured our hearts the minute we met him. Jacob loved to play outdoors with the Lyncott kids, especially with "the littles" Delaney and Brendan Gannon. He created lifelong friendships with Joel Walker and Luke Rop.

In Arizona, Jacob became best of friends with Josh Pennartz. They built gaming computers together and spent many hours (too many if you ask his parents) playing video games together. Jacob enjoyed being a member of the Estrella Foothills High School cross country team. He was passionate about snowboarding, swimming and video games. Jacob was a quiet, gentle soul. He loved his three cats, Sadie, Trouble, and Lucy. As a typical teenager, he preferred sports and gaming more than homework and haircuts. He was very fortunate to have so many people who loved him. His village included: the Morenos, The Svetz's, Mari Hammond, Florida, the Pallantes, the Walkers, Sheila Keeley, and of course, "Mr. Bill" and the Seyferth family.

Jacob is survived by his parents, Gene and Mary (Fisher) Viglietta; brothers and sisters, Benedict (Crystal) Viglietta, Matthew Viglietta, and Bethany (K'Leb) Shivvers; nephew, Ben Viglietta; nieces, Kaitlynn Shivvers, and Sarah (Viglietta) Spencer; maternal grandparents, Sandy and Walter Fisher; Aunts and Uncles, Liz (Marty) Pallante, Lewis (Jody) Fisher, Walter (Lori) Fisher, Chris (Amy) Fisher, Ben (Terri) Viglietta, Tony (Martha) Viglietta, Joe (Fifita) Viglietta, Ted (Camille) Viglietta, Peter (AnnaMarie) Viglietta, Sue (Scot) Arthur, Rose (Bruce) Carpenter, Pat Viglietta, Sarah (Robert) Boser, Lilly Williams, Jeanne (Brian) Darby, Marion (John- deceased) Embry; and many cousins. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Ben and Marion Viglietta, and dear friend, Sue Johnson.

A funeral mass will be held at 10:00 am, Monday, March 25, 2019 at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 539 E La Pasada Blvd, Goodyear, AZ 85338. In honor of Jacob, please attend the service in casual, comfortable clothing. A memorial service will be held in N. Muskegon, MI at a date and time yet to be determined. For an update on services in Michigan and to leave condolences for the family, please visit www.ThompsonFuneralChapel.com. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Estrella Foothills High School Cross Country Team.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 24, 2019
