Services
Funeraria Del Angel Greer-Wilson Chapel
5921 West Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85033
(623) 245-0994
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
4:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel Greer-Wilson Chapel
5921 West Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85033
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
5:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel Greer-Wilson Chapel
5921 West Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85033
Jacob Morales Obituary
Jacob Morales, 27, of Barstow, CA, went to be with the Lord on Feb. 16, 2020. He was born July 26, 1992, in Barstow. He was an electrician for 10 years and was last employed by Integrity Electrical Services in Arizona. Visitation will be held on Monday, February 24th at 4 PM at Funeraria del Angel Greer-Wilson Chapel, 5921 W. Thomas Rd., Phoenix, AZ 85033. Funeral Services will follow at 5PM. Condolences may be offered at www.greerwilsonchapel.com.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2020
